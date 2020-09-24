Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Nancy Heins Glaser
Special to Village News 

The story behind another art bench

 
Last updated 9/23/2020 at 3:38am

Posing with an art bench from the Save Our Forest fundraiser are, from left, Jackie Heyneman, Thomas Stuver, Gamini Ratnavira, Lisa Ratnavira and Elizabeth Stuver. The Ranaviras collaborated on the bench which was bought by the Stuvers.

During the Nov. 2, 2019, bench fundraiser for Save Our Forest, seven people stepped up to purchase the artwork of seven well-known artists in Fallbrook. The original white oak benches that were being replaced due to wear, were made by Robert Olds beginning in 1996.

The special art auction helped underwrite costs for Save Our Forest's Environmental Education program. Fourth and fifth grade students of the Fallbrook Elementary School District are given this special program that will hopefully develop the next generation of tree stewards and native plant appreciators.

Save Our Forest/Fallbr...



