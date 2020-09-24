Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Rebecca Gramuglia
Special to Village News 

Tips for saving money shopping online

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/23/2020 at 1:13am



While these last six months have been like no other, many have had to adjust their routines and finances.

And according to a recent survey conducted by TopCashback.com, the USA’s most generous cashback site, 42% of Americans have been spending less money in the past six months.

To keep the savings strong and the momentum going, here are 10 must-know online shopping tips to save big.

1. Comparison shop. Even during popular sale times of the year like Black Friday and Prime Day, it’s always a good idea to compare prices. Before you buy an item in the first place you see it, check to se...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/24/2020 08:16