Veteran Frances Price turns 100 years old

On Sept. 14, Frances Price celebrated a milestone birthday surrounded by family and friends. They were able to have a socially distant birthday celebration to commemorate her turning 100 years old.

Price has lived in Fallbrook since 1954, and she raised her two sons, Chuck and David, in Fallbrook with her late husband David Price.

"I love it here in Fallbrook," Price said. "I raised my family here, this is home to me."

When she first came to Fallbrook, Price said it wasn't as heavily populated and busy. She loved the peace and quiet Fallbrook offered, and she loved having the ability...