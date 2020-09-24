Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Jack McKee 

Dulin Road would be an unsafe entry to the park

County board puts peaceful senior community at great risk

 
Most residents of Fallbrook and Bonsall are aware of a new county regional park that is soon to be built. This new park, Rio Prado Park, will have many sports facilities, including soccer fields and baseball diamonds. This park will attract families from all over the region and will add a quality of life to our area.

However, a problem exists. The proposed plan for the main entrance to this new county regional park is Dulin Road. What are they thinking? Dulin Road goes right through a quiet, peaceful community of senior citizens.

