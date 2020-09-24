Re: 'Our republic is in peril', [Village News, Letter, 9/17/20]

No, Democrats don’t believe that the government will solve all problems. However, we do need to vote into office those best qualified to solve the problems the government is best qualified to solve and there are many.

If Reagan were here today, he would be correct in saying government is the problem. Other than that, what I remember about Reagan is that he almost tripled the National Debt in his effort to “reduce” government spending.

The author of the subject letter says: “Think, people, think!” The author should also advise getting some facts to think on. For instance, there is no evidence that: “Socialism is just a step before communism.” Apparently the author is unaware that socialism is a political, social, and economic philosophy. Our own country is a hybrid: democratic politically, with some socialistic economic policies (e.g., Social Security and Medicare/Medicaid).

The Nordic countries, for example, also have democratic forms of government but socialistic economic practices such as health care for all. And they have fared well. Not coincidentally, “All five of the Nordic countries ranked in the top 10 on the World Happiness Report." (Wikipedia)

The letter author also says, “Some people may not like the things the president says.” I certainly don’t like to hear him complimenting himself for his handling of the pandemic, now that Woodward has presented the real story.

His words and actions have alienated our allies, relegating them to the status of just countries we do business with. I also don’t like to hear him touting his “health care plan” – a plan that exists only in his imagination. And his erratic speech and behavior have frightened friends and foes, wondering if he might finally get curious about that football he’s not supposed to touch.

John H. Terrell