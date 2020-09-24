Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

Man arrested in attempted kidnapping in Vista

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/23/2020 at 4:22am



A man was arrested in a Costco parking lot in Vista on suspicion of trying to kidnap a 2-year-old child from a car, authorities said Sept. 20.

The attempted kidnapping happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, when a woman, her fiancé and their two small children were in a car backing out of a parking stall in the Costco parking lot in the 1700 block of Hacienda Drive, according to Sgt. Nanette McMasters of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A man opened the rear door and tried to remove one of the children, McMasters said. The parents exited the vehicle and confronted...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/24/2020 08:46