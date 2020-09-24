Man arrested in attempted kidnapping in Vista

A man was arrested in a Costco parking lot in Vista on suspicion of trying to kidnap a 2-year-old child from a car, authorities said Sept. 20.

The attempted kidnapping happened just before 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, when a woman, her fiancé and their two small children were in a car backing out of a parking stall in the Costco parking lot in the 1700 block of Hacienda Drive, according to Sgt. Nanette McMasters of the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

A man opened the rear door and tried to remove one of the children, McMasters said. The parents exited the vehicle and confronted...