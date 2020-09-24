NCTD, SANDAG, City of Encinitas and Caltrans receive award for

This 1.3-mile segment of the Coastal Rail Trail in Encinitas stretches along the east side of the tracks between Chesterfield Drive and Santa Fe Drive.

ENCINITAS – The North County Transit District, in conjunction with the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), City of Encinitas and Caltrans District 11, has won the "Alternative Modes & Active Transportation" award for the Coastal Rail Trail – Encinitas at the 2020 WTS San Diego County Annual Awards & Scholarship Event, Sept. 21.

The WTS International Award recognizes excellence in projects embracing innovative, alternative solutions, projects, or policies where women filled essential personnel and leadership positions.

The Coastal Rail Trail is a planned 44-mile con...