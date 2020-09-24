Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Coastal Rail Trail - Encinitas 

NCTD, SANDAG, City of Encinitas and Caltrans receive award for

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 9/23/2020 at 4:30am

This 1.3-mile segment of the Coastal Rail Trail in Encinitas stretches along the east side of the tracks between Chesterfield Drive and Santa Fe Drive.

ENCINITAS – The North County Transit District, in conjunction with the San Diego Association of Governments (SANDAG), City of Encinitas and Caltrans District 11, has won the "Alternative Modes & Active Transportation" award for the Coastal Rail Trail – Encinitas at the 2020 WTS San Diego County Annual Awards & Scholarship Event, Sept. 21.

The WTS International Award recognizes excellence in projects embracing innovative, alternative solutions, projects, or policies where women filled essential personnel and leadership positions.

The Coastal Rail Trail is a planned 44-mile con...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 09/24/2020 08:46