Officials join virtual ribbon cutting opening Menifee's I-215 and Scott Road interchange

Facebook and Twitter viewers were invited to see the official ribbon cutting for the completion of the new Scott Road and Interstate 215 interchange Thursday, Sept. 15, in Menifee.

The 10-minute virtual presentation included a description of the work put in by the F. Atkinson Construction Co. from Colorado to build the $58 million freeway interchange since it was first contracted in 2018.

City, state and county officials who each had a part in seeing the project completed included Bill Zimmerman, Menifee mayor; Matt Liesemeyer, Menifee mayor pro tem; Lesa Sobeck, District 3 Menifee city...