Sept. 20 to 26 is National Forensic Science Week

SAN DIEGO – National Forensic Science Week recognizes the crucial role of forensic science in the criminal justice system and celebrates the professionals who provide the services that have become critical tools for investigators.

It is the science that connects the dots in cases to bring justice to victims, provide proof of guilt or innocence and protect the people of San Diego County.

The San Diego Sheriff's Department Regional Crime Laboratory in Kearny Mesa opened in 2018. It is a state-of-the-art facility designed and built to lower the use of water, energy and other resources, as w...