San Diego Loyal SC forfeits point due to racial slur

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego Loyal SC announced today it will forfeit the point it received from its 1-1 tie with LA Galaxy II because of a racial slur directed at a Black SD Loyal player.

LA Galaxy II defender Omar Ontiveros used the slur in the 71st minute of Wednesday's 1-1 tie at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, according to USL Championship, which suspended Ontiveros Friday for six games.

Multiple officials, LA Galaxy II coaching staff and players were in the area, several of whom later acknowledged hearing the exchange, according to SD Loyal.

Ontiveros was not disciplined by LA Galaxy II coaching staff or referees. SD Loyal coaching staff did not hear about the incident until the game was over.

None of the facts in the investigation of the incident were disputed by any of the involved parties, according to the league.

SD Loyal players believe they should have walked off the field to protest the lack of discipline, according to the team.

``We don't even want to recognize being a part of a match where these types of actions take place,'' said SD Loyal Chairman Andrew Vassiliadis. ``The Loyal in our name is symbolic of the diversity in our community and as a club we will not stand for this.''

SD Loyal's statement did not include the name of the player the slur was directed, but did say the Galaxy scored the tying goal after he was sent off for a second yellow card.

Midfielder Elijah Martin was the only SD Loyal player to receive two yellow cards Wednesday.

With SD Loyal shorthanded because of Martin's ejection -- a team may not replace an ejected player -- Alejandro Alvarado Jr. scored the tying goal one minute into stoppage time.

Forfeiting the point from the tie could jeopardize SD Loyal's chances of reaching the playoffs in the Division II men's soccer league. The top two teams in each of the league's eight groups qualify for the playoffs.

The tie gave SD Loyal 23 points on a 6-4-5 record, one more than Galaxy II (7-5-1) and two ahead of Orange County SC (6-4-3) in the race for second place in Group B.

SD Loyal has one game remaining the regular season, Galaxy II and Orange County SC three each.

Ontiveros received a red card in the eighth minute of stoppage time, resulting in an automatic one-game suspension. It will be added to the six-game suspension he received from the league.

The suspension will begin with Saturday's game against Las Vegas Lights FC and will include the remaining two games of the Galaxy II's regular

season and any postseason games.

Should any games remain on the suspension, they would be applied to the start of the 2021 USL Championship season.

Ontiveros could receive additional punishment from Galaxy II, the reserves team of the Los Angeles Galaxy of Major League Soccer.