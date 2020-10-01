AAUW's RBG serves as silent judge

Artist BJ Lane paints plein air portrait of the Beverly Mansion at The Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens, Sept. 16, while the American Association of University Women's Ruth Bader Ginsburg scarecrow stands as silent judge.

FALLBROOK – AAUW Fallbrook, which owns the Ruth Bader Ginsburg scarecrow, was paying homage to her when Fallbrook Scarecrow Inc. permitted RBG to be present for the Fallbrook Art Association's Plein Air Competition at The Grand Tradition Estate & Gardens Sept. 16.

It is well known that Ginsburg was a lifelong patron of music, opera and the arts too. In a unique twist the female hero to so many passed away two days later. Ginsburg is the first woman to lay in state in the U.S. Capitol building in Washington.

In 2018, artist BJ Lane participated in creating RBG along with artist Gina Abdelrahman, Nancy Heins-Glaser, the ScareCrew's Jean Benson and various AAUW mentors and mentees. Judge RBG had to remain silent, impartial and a mere observer at the plein air competition. Char Cee Colosia was the real judge that day who also proudly posed with AAUW's "she-ro" too.

Lane and fellow members of The Quad Collaborative+1 have also been busy portraying unsung women heroes in sculpturette form since March 2018. Quad+ 1 members include Lane, Jeanie Curtright, Heins-Glaser and Lesley Ibaven. Peggy Scudder was a founder but has relocated and is sorely missed.

There are five sculpturettes through the Quad and seven (soon to be eight) scarecrows through AAUW. All of them honor "sheroes" as leaders, entrepreneurs on their field in conjunction with honoring the 100th year of the 19th Amendment to the constitution and "The Woman's Right to Vote."

For information on AAUW Fallbrook Chapter, go to https://fallbrook-ca.aauw.net/ or https://www.aauw.org/

Submitted by AAUW Fallbrook.