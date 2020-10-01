Annual Fall Festival of Gems will be outdoors only

A variety of gems and minerals from raw to polished will be available at the Fall Festival of Gems, Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society presents its annual Fall Festival of Gems, Sunday, Oct. 11. At this family-friendly street fair, everyone can discover gems, minerals, fossils and other treasures. With free parking and admission, this festival is not to be missed.

The vendors will feature rough stones to finished jewelry and everything in-between. Raffle tickets are available with thousands of dollars in prizes available. A team of friendly volunteers will be on-site to answer any geology questions.

The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society is a nonprofit that gives back to the community with museum tours, classes and events. The proceeds from the raffle will help fund the gem and mineral museum, and the upcoming Outdoor Children Discovery Zone.

The festival will be Oct. 11, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., at a new location – in the parking lot across from the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Museum, 123 W. Alvarado Street.

This is an outdoor only event this year. Masks must be worn at all times. All are asked to practice social distancing too.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society.