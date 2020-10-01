CPG recommends zoning modifications for village area

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group was presented with two revitalization options during the planning group's Sept. 21 meeting and chose zoning and design guideline modifications.

Option 1 was a form-based code. Option 2 was an update of the county Zoning Ordinance and the community review guidelines and a streetscape plan for Main Avenue. An 11-0 vote, with three members recusing themselves due to potential conflict of interest, recommended Option 2.

"Option 2 would work better for Fallbrook," said planning group member Mark Mervich. "Option 2 gives us a little more flexibility."

In Feb...