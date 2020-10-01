FBI and OIEA warn public that fraudsters are targeting owners of timeshares in Mexico

WASHINGTON – The FBI Criminal Investigative Division and the Office of Investor Education and Advocacy of the Securities and Exchange Commission would like to warn consumers of a recent increase in fraudulent schemes targeting owners of timeshare properties in Mexico. These scams typically involve individuals alleging to be representatives of a brokerage firm, travel agency, title company or escrow agent making unsolicited contact with owners of timeshare properties.

If you own one of these timeshare properties, the fraudsters may promise to pay you a significant sum of money for your ti...