Is the Warrior mascot racist?

A letter to the editor last week suggested that Fallbrook High School should be renamed and lose the nickname Warriors. Anson Black Calf wrote, “When I think of the little bustling town of Fallbrook, I intuitively know there are no “warriors” that reside there. There never have been. Whether they know it or not, there are only people who support racist stereotypes and local Native people who participate in their own exploitation of cultural images that don’t belong to them. It’s that simple.”

We reached out to Chairman Robert Smith from the Pala Band of Mission Indians who also happens to be a graduate of Fallbrook High School to see if his perspective has changed over the years. He wrote, “The Fallbrook High School mascot, ‘The Warriors,’ is not racist or derogatory, but rather, a vital expression of Native American spirit and culture. For generations, Native Americans have been considered ‘warriors.’ The name and imagery is a tribute to our strength and perseverance.

“A “warrior” symbolizes more than just fighting, it represents the protection of our homeland and our unwavering commitment to the community. As a graduate of Fallbrook High School and chairman of the Pala Band of Mission Indians, I am proud of the history and respect that the ‘Warrior’ mascot embodies.”

How did Fallbrook High School adopt the Warriors mascot?

Shortly after Fallbrook initiated interscholastic football in 1936, the name was suggested by a Pala student and it was adopted as a tribute to the students from Pala reservation who were the stars of the team. Ironically a 1938 victory against Riverside’s Sherman Indian School constituted Fallbrook’s first football win against a varsity opponent.

The Pala Indian Reservation was part of the Fallbrook Union High School District until 2014 when it was transferred to the Bonsall Unified School District, and the tribe’s contributions to local schools go beyond providing quality athletes. The Pala tribe has also contributed to the Greater Fallbrook community in general.

Earlier this century when schools were considering the elimination of Indian mascots and nicknames for their athletic teams, a group of administrators from Fallbrook High School visited the Pala tribe to make sure they were still good with the Warriors mascot. The Pala tribe specifically requested that Fallbrook High School retain the mascot and nickname Warriors.