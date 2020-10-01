On Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020, at the age of 35, Jennifer E. Phillips George, our beautiful daughter, sister, and mother of two passed away at her home in Temecula.

She was born July 2, 1985, in Westlake Village Hospital and lived with her family in Agoura Hills. In 1988, her family had the opportunity to move back to San Diego County and landed in the town of Fallbrook.

Jennifer attended Fallbrook elementary schools and graduated from Fallbrook High School in 2003.

She spent 10 years working at assisted living facilities. The last five years of her career was at the Regency Fallbrook. She was incredibly compassionate about the residents she cared for. She loved them and they loved her back.

Jennifer is survived by her two beautiful children, Aaron and Abigail, her parents Bill and Francine Phillips and her sister Melissa Phillips-Dowler.

A visitation is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020 from 3-7 p.m. at Berry-Bell and Hall Fallbrook Mortuary.