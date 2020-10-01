Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Newcomers Club to hear from Parks and Rec

 
Last updated 10/2/2020 at 4:10pm



FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Newcomers Club continues to have online activities and meetings to keep its members connected in a safe environment. The next monthly social meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

The meeting will feature three speakers from the Parks and Recreation Department: Nina Pisano, Jen Spencer and Stephanie Kopplin. They will present the various park development projects going on in Fallbrook. It will include an overview of Don Dussault Park improvements, the new Fallbrook local park and the new Rio Prado Park.

Newcomers who are interested in learning more about the club are invited to visit http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com or email [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.

 

