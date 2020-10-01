Newcomers Club to hear from Parks and Rec

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Newcomers Club continues to have online activities and meetings to keep its members connected in a safe environment. The next monthly social meeting will be held Thursday, Oct. 8, at 10 a.m. via Zoom.

The meeting will feature three speakers from the Parks and Recreation Department: Nina Pisano, Jen Spencer and Stephanie Kopplin. They will present the various park development projects going on in Fallbrook. It will include an overview of Don Dussault Park improvements, the new Fallbrook local park and the new Rio Prado Park.

Newcomers who are interested in learning more about the club are invited to visit http://www.fallbrooknewcomers.com or email [email protected]

Submitted by Fallbrook Newcomers Club.