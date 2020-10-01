REINS' Hoedown will be held at home

Graci Caswell, 10, shows her horse riding skills for guests attending the 2019 REINS Country Hoedown fundraiser. This year's virtual event will include the viewing of a new REINS video showing its students in action.

FALLBROOK – REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program, in partnership with The Donegan Burns Foundation, is proud to announce its 24th Annual Country Hoedown, "Hoedown at Home." This year REINS is going virtual and will stream online via YouTube and Facebook Live Saturday, Oct. 10, at 6:30 p.m.

REINS Country Hoedown draws over 800 guests from communities across the nation. All proceeds from this event will go directly to support REINS along with the students it serves. The program currently provides over 8,000 therapy sessions to disabled children and adults each year.

This exciting event will feature live music by Clay Colton, the premier of a new REINS video, plus entertainment. Guests can also participate in the Silent Auction starting Oct. 5. Auction items range from a PC Gaming Experience and HP ChromeBook, to gift certificates to favorite eateries and so much more.

REINS will provide a "Party Box" to guests that donate $150 to the program. The "Party Box" is a starter kit for their party. There are also sponsor opportunities still available and "Sponsor Baskets" will be delivered to the sponsors/ homes for the "Gather to Give" event.

For sponsorship opportunities or to order a Party Box, call Canece at 760-731-9168 or email [email protected]

For more information and details about the Virtual Country Hoedown, visit http://www.reinsprogram.org/virtualhoedown.

Submitted by REINS Therapeutic Horsemanship Program.