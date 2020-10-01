Voter's Edge is gathering candidate information

SAN DIEGO – All San Diego County candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot are invited to fill out a free profile in Voter’s Edge, the nonpartisan website hosted by MapLight and the League of Women Voters California Education Fund.

At http://votersedge.org, voters can look up the self-reported qualifications and priorities of all local candidates who choose to share this information, from federal offices down to fire prevention and community planning boards.

News and opinion pieces for state and local ballot measures are also gathered on Voter’s Edge, along with videos of candidate forums.

I...