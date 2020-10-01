Encore Club begins fall activities

Trudy Cunningham visits the panther in the Palomares House Sculpture Garden during her "Art Walk."

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Encore Club will hold its next regular meeting via Zoom Tuesday, Oct. 6, at 10 a.m. All members will be provided the necessary information to check-in online.

The speaker will be Christine Vanni, the new director of the Fallbrook School of the Arts. The school is currently offering in-person classes and expanding its reach into surrounding communities.

Future club meetings will resume at Christ the King Lutheran Church on the first Tuesday of each month, when permitted.

Fallbrook Encore Club is a social club serving Fallbrook, De Luz, Rainbow and Bonsall. New membe...