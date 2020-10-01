Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

Pala Casino Spa Resort presents Felix Cavaliere's Rascals

 
Last updated 10/2/2020 at 2:06pm



PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will present Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals, live outdoors at the Starlight Theater Friday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m.

Members of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, The Rascals are widely considered the best “blue-eyed soul” group to come out of the 1960s and their music, the soundtrack of a generation.

Felix Cavaliere formed the ‘Young Rascals’ in 1965 with Dino Danelli, Eddie Brigati and Gene Cornish. Signed to Atlantic Records, and now called...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

