Pala Casino Spa Resort presents Felix Cavaliere's Rascals

PALA – Pala Casino Spa Resort will present Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame inductee Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals, live outdoors at the Starlight Theater Friday, Oct. 16, at 8 p.m.

Members of the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame, Grammy Hall of Fame, Vocal Group Hall of Fame and Songwriters Hall of Fame, The Rascals are widely considered the best “blue-eyed soul” group to come out of the 1960s and their music, the soundtrack of a generation.

Felix Cavaliere formed the ‘Young Rascals’ in 1965 with Dino Danelli, Eddie Brigati and Gene Cornish. Signed to Atlantic Records, and now called...