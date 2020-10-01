Theater is back! Sort of

Last week, “A (fabulous) Weekend with Pablo Picasso” was presented online through San Diego Repertory Theatre featuring author and playwright-in-residence, Herbert Siguenza in his one-man show as the artist.

It is thrilling to know San Diego Repertory is holding the course with another exciting show next month. It’s Judy! Judy! Judy!

Coming Sunday, Oct. 11, – for one day only – it’s “Get Happy: Angela Ingersoll Sings Judy Garland.” Showtime is at 4 p.m. on http://SDRep.org.

Tickets are available at San Diego Repertory Theatre for $35 each. See great performances in the co...