3 San Diegans die daily from opioid, other drug overdoses

Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, rates of drug related overdose deaths in San Diego County have increased. In July and August numbers of overdose deaths were more than 50% higher than in February and March of 2020, with an average of about three people dying per day in the County.

County health officials are warning San Diegans of the dangers of using drugs and encouraging them to know what to do when an overdose occurs.

If you suspect someone has overdosed, the first thing to do is call 9-1-1. But when an overdose occurs and you are present, there is something else you can do: admini...