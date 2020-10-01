Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Jose A. Alvarez
County of San Diego Communications Office 

3 San Diegans die daily from opioid, other drug overdoses

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/2/2020 at 1:14pm

courtesy

Since the onset of the COVID pandemic, rates of drug related overdose deaths in San Diego County have increased. In July and August numbers of overdose deaths were more than 50% higher than in February and March of 2020, with an average of about three people dying per day in the County.

County health officials are warning San Diegans of the dangers of using drugs and encouraging them to know what to do when an overdose occurs.

If you suspect someone has overdosed, the first thing to do is call 9-1-1. But when an overdose occurs and you are present, there is something else you can do: admini...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/04/2020 01:04