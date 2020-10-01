Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Will Fritz
Staff Writer 

Fallbrook reports 19 new coronavirus cases, Bonsall has second week of no case increase

 
Last updated 10/2/2020 at 1:10pm



A total of 19 new coronavirus cases have been reported in the Fallbrook area as of Sept. 28 since a week earlier.

San Diego County health officials have now recorded 539 coronavirus cases in the 92028 ZIP code since the start of the coronavirus pandemic earlier this year. That means about 1.1% of 92028’s population has tested positive for the virus at some point in time.

92028 includes Fallbrook as well as Rainbow and De Luz.

The 92028 ZIP code currently has San Diego County’s 34th highest rate of coronavirus infections per 100,000 people, as well as the 43rd lowest rate in the county....



