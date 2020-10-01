Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Dr. Diane Darby Beach
Gerontologist Foundation for Senior Care 

How to determine if a loved one is still safe at home

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/2/2020 at 12:43pm



Most of us want to stay in our own homes for as long as we can, and we also wish this for our aging family members. Unfortunately, remaining at home is sometimes more dangerous to all involved.

So, when is it right to move or hire in-home care? How do we broach this sensitive subject with our loved ones? How do we convince ourselves (and our loved ones) that moving out of the traditional home environment could actually be a better option?

None of us make the best decisions when in crisis. So, waiting for your loved one to have a dangerous event before you consider care options is not optima...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020