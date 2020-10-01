How to determine if a loved one is still safe at home

Most of us want to stay in our own homes for as long as we can, and we also wish this for our aging family members. Unfortunately, remaining at home is sometimes more dangerous to all involved.

So, when is it right to move or hire in-home care? How do we broach this sensitive subject with our loved ones? How do we convince ourselves (and our loved ones) that moving out of the traditional home environment could actually be a better option?

None of us make the best decisions when in crisis. So, waiting for your loved one to have a dangerous event before you consider care options is not optima...