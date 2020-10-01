Masons help clean up Fallbrook

Participating in community cleanup efforts are, from left, Fallbrook Masons Ralph Steinhoff, Dan Clouse and Patrick Gerard.

FALLBROOK – Local Masons, along with the Fallbrook Beautification Alliance, spent a few hours at the American Flag Military Tribute on East Mission Road, Sept. 11, removing a large sumac tree and weed whacking for fire abatement.

The crew also cleaned up the perimeter of the Odd Fellows Cemetery, Sept. 14, doing more weed abatement and litter removal.

Submitted by Fallbrook Masonic Lodge.

