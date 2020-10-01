Planning Commission recommends rezone for Bonsall Carefield Facility

The county's Planning Commission has recommended a rezone for the land on which the Bonsall Carefield Facility is planned.

The Planning Commission's 7-0 vote Sept. 18 recommended a zoning change from C30 (Office Professional) to C46 (Medical Center). The property has both a "C" height designator which limits the height of structures to 25 feet and a "G" height designator which has a limit of 35 feet, and the rezone would also give the entire property a "G" designator.

The Planning Commission also recommended adoption of a site plan and adoption of the environmental Mitigated Negative Declar...