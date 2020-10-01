Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News reporter 

Planning Commission recommends rezone for Bonsall Carefield Facility

 
The county's Planning Commission has recommended a rezone for the land on which the Bonsall Carefield Facility is planned.

The Planning Commission's 7-0 vote Sept. 18 recommended a zoning change from C30 (Office Professional) to C46 (Medical Center). The property has both a "C" height designator which limits the height of structures to 25 feet and a "G" height designator which has a limit of 35 feet, and the rezone would also give the entire property a "G" designator.

The Planning Commission also recommended adoption of a site plan and adoption of the environmental Mitigated Negative Declar...



