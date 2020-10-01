Susan G. Komen Inland Empire 2nd annual More Than Pink Walk is going virtual for 2020
RIVERSIDE – Susan G. Komen Inland Empire, second annual More Than Pink Walk will be held virtually Sunday, Oct. 11.
The decision to conduct its signature fundraising event virtually this year was made in the interest of protecting the health and safety of its participants from COVID-19, many of which are breast cancer survivors and those living with the disease.
Registration is $15 for all participants, and participants are encouraged to form teams and fundraise and join a community of virtual walkers. Leading up to event day, the Komen Inland Empire affiliate will curate a virtual comm...
