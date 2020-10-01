Miss Bonsall Pageant produces winners

The Miss Bonsall 2021 Court includes, from left, Miss Bonsall Princess Susie Martinez, Miss Bonsall Ambassador Cheyenne Laurance, Miss Teen Bonsall Queen Remy Arnold, Miss Bonsall Princess Maria Cardenas and Miss Bonsall Queen Cynthia Delgado. They were crowned during the pageant held Sept. 12.

BONSALL – The 2021 Miss Bonsall Pageant Coronation was held Saturday, Sept. 12, as a family only, masked and socially distanced "drive through" event. The Miss Bonsall Pageant and Scholarship Fund is a local nonprofit 501c3 organization that promotes community service and mentorship.

With two divisions, Miss Teen and Miss, the pageant is the featured fundraiser for a local charity partner. This year's charity of choice is the Fallbrook Animal Sanctuary.

The pageant held a virtual People's Choice award contest to benefit the sanctuary, in which donors cast $1 per vote for their favorite fi...