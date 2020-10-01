Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Lexington Howe
Staff Writer 

Nonprofits team up for support during evacuations

 
Last updated 10/2/2020 at 5:43pm

Photo of a goat

Village News/Courtesy photo

Sale Ranch Animal Sanctuary has animals ranging from horses, to goats, sheep, rescue dogs and more.

With fires on the rise, Sale Ranch Animal Sanctuary in Temecula worked on a fire evacuation plan for their animals that includes support for surrounding communities including Fallbrook.

The nonprofit sanctuary works to provide homes for animals that have been abused, neglected or need medical care and has many different animals: horses, donkeys, goats, sheep, rescue dogs, pigs and turkeys, just to name a few.

Jaime Lee Purinton, a board member and volunteer, helped to create the evacuation plan. She has worked with Sale Ranch Animal Sanctuary since 2016 and has lived in Fallbrook for 11 yea...



