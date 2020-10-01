Planning group recommends approval of Old Hwy. 395 Retail Center

The Fallbrook Community Planning Group recommended that the County of San Diego approve the discretionary permitting for the proposed Old Highway 395 Retail Center development.

The planning group's 14-0 vote Sept. 21 recommended approval of the project exclusive of the signage plan, which will be refined to reconcile the signage with community design standards.

The property is in the 3200 block of Old Highway 395. Its current use is a market, the Nessy Burger hamburger stand with associated outdoor dining, and a nursery. The nursery will be departing. The proposed development would construc...