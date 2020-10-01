SOS: Save Our Fallbrook Public Art

Fallbrook Arts Inc. seeks to repair and restore many pieces of public art around Fallbrook, including this mural on Main Avenue.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Arts Inc. believes that everyone benefits from art because it evokes the kindred creative spirit of what it means to be a human and everyone embraces the beauty in the community's creative landscape.

The village of Fallbrook has over 30 pieces of public art provided by Fallbrook Arts, and at one time or another, everything needs a little upkeep. This includes the mural, circa 1920, at the corner of Main Avenue and Alvarado Street.

The art center said it has the artisans lined up to do the repair, but they need the funds to pay for it, as well as the financial abili...