Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

SOS: Save Our Fallbrook Public Art

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/2/2020 at 5:24pm

Art with old fashion car

Village News/Courtesy photo

Fallbrook Arts Inc. seeks to repair and restore many pieces of public art around Fallbrook, including this mural on Main Avenue.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Arts Inc. believes that everyone benefits from art because it evokes the kindred creative spirit of what it means to be a human and everyone embraces the beauty in the community's creative landscape.

The village of Fallbrook has over 30 pieces of public art provided by Fallbrook Arts, and at one time or another, everything needs a little upkeep. This includes the mural, circa 1920, at the corner of Main Avenue and Alvarado Street.

The art center said it has the artisans lined up to do the repair, but they need the funds to pay for it, as well as the financial abili...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/04/2020 01:03