Take a look at some of this election's ballot measures

Californians will vote on a dozen separate ballot measures this fall.

Here’s a quick look at some of the most contentious measures.

Proposition 15

This proposition would increase funding for K-12 schools, community colleges and local governments by allowing commercial and industrial property to be taxed at current market value, although it exempts residential and agricultural properties, as well as owners of commercial and industrial properties with combined value under $3 million. While it has been characterized by some as rescinding 1978’s Proposition 13, it is not entirely true as...