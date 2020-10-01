We are a nation of thieves

In many ways, America is a nation of thieves.

Everyone knows about shoplifters. The U.S. catches 4 million each year, but for each one that is caught, 35 get away with it. But employee theft is even worse. Employees take three times as much as the shoplifters. Studies show that 9% of employees steal on a regular basis, and 75% steal to some degree.

One of the Ten Commandments was very clear: "You shall not steal." And the Bible told the story of some famous thefts that all led to bad consequences. One of the best known was the story of King David, who literally stole Bathsheba, the wife o...