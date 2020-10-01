Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By The Associated Press 

Thousands march in Washington to pray and show Trump support

 
Last updated 10/2/2020 at 11:06am

AP photo/Jose Luis Magana photo

Followers of Franklin Graham pray at the base of the Washington Monument as they march from the Lincoln Memorial to Capitol Hill, during the Prayer March at the National Mall, in Washington, Saturday, Sept. 26.

Thousands of people packed the National Mall in downtown Washington Saturday, Sept. 26, to pray and show their support for President Donald Trump.

The march, which stretched from the Lincoln Memorial to the U.S. Capitol, was held just hours before Trump was set to announce he was nominating a conservative judge for the Supreme Court.

Few in the crowd wore masks. Some sported red caps with the words "Let's Make America Godly Again," a play on Trump's signature MAGA caps.

Vice President Mike Pence, speaking from the steps of the memorial, said he came to extend Trump's "greetings and gratitu...



