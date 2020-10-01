Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By ZACHARY STIEBER 

Trump Orders Halt to Stimulus Negotiations

 
Last updated 10/6/2020 at 2:17pm

AP Photo/Evan Vucci

President Donald Trump walks out of Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to return to the White House after receiving treatments for covid-19, Monday, Oct. 5, 2020, in Bethesda, Md.

October 6, 2020

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) is not negotiating in good faith, President Donald Trump said Tuesday, as he revealed he ordered his representatives to cut off stimulus negotiations with her.

The White House and Democrats have been negotiating for months to try to reach a compromise on a fresh stimulus bill.

Pelosi is insisting on a package that includes sending federal funds to states that aren't managed well, which has nothing to do with the COVID-19 pandemic, Trump said in a social media statement.

That package is for $2.4 trillion. Trump's team offered a smalle...



