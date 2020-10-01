Autumn heat wave gives way to cooling trend through mid-week

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - A low pressure system has started moving into the San Diego region, bringing a cooling trend that is expected to continue through at least the middle of the week, according to the National Weather Service.

For much of the past week, a summer-like autumn heat wave kept the San Diego area roasting.

The unseasonable, high pressure-driven system led to thermometer readings from the low 80s to the triple digits, the NWS reported.

But the high pressure system that brought last week's scorching temperatures has now weaken and is being replaced by a low pressure system, forecaster...