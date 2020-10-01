County registrar encourages mail-in voting as ballots head to 1.9 million voters

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Vote-by-mail ballots sent to all registered San Diego County voters are the safest, most convenient way for residents to take part in the Nov. 3 election while preventing the spread of the coronavirus, county officials said Monday, Oct. 5.

But for those who prefer to vote in person, the Registrar of Voters office in Kearny Mesa is also now open for early voting from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays. Starting Tuesday, voters also have the option to drop off their ballot at one of 126 mail ballot drop-off locations around the county -- including dozens of libraries, YMCAs, co...