Fallbrook Chamber announces October events

Last updated 10/2/2020 at 3:54pm

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Chamber of Commerce announces its October events recently.

Oct. 5 – Virtual First Monday Coffee on Zoom, 9 a.m.

Oct. 7 – WIN with Mentoring – Women in Networking meeting in the Village Square, 10 a.m.

Oct. 8 – Virtual SunUpper and coffee at 100 Main, 9 a.m.

Oct. 12 – Educational Webinar: “COVID-19 Action Steps for Employee Safety and Business Protection, by Elizabeth Roche, Employers Workforce Relations” on Zoom, 5 p.m.

Oct. 21 – Take a tour to see the scarecrows.

Oct. 29 – Halloween Dinner Mob at 127 Social House with costume contest, 5 p.m.

