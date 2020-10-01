Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Ginoza retires as sheriff's chaplain

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/2/2020 at 3:52pm

Village News/Courtesy photo

Sheriff William Gore, right, presents retiring chaplain Dennis Ginoza with a shadow box and certificate of appreciation for his 13 years of service, Sept. 14.

FALLBROOK – Dennis Ginoza was recognized for his 13 years as a sheriff's chaplain in Fallbrook at the San Diego County Sheriff Station, Sept. 14. At the retirement presentation, Lt. Barrett read a letter of appreciation for Ginoza's years of service. He also included the six years Ginoza served as chaplain in Santee for the sheriff department and with the fire department and paramedics.

Barrett also cited the grief support Ginoza gave to the family of Deputy Matthew Creed who was killed in an off-duty vehicle collision this past January. His three children survived the accident.

Ginoza...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/04/2020 01:34