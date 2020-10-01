Ginoza retires as sheriff's chaplain

Sheriff William Gore, right, presents retiring chaplain Dennis Ginoza with a shadow box and certificate of appreciation for his 13 years of service, Sept. 14.

FALLBROOK – Dennis Ginoza was recognized for his 13 years as a sheriff's chaplain in Fallbrook at the San Diego County Sheriff Station, Sept. 14. At the retirement presentation, Lt. Barrett read a letter of appreciation for Ginoza's years of service. He also included the six years Ginoza served as chaplain in Santee for the sheriff department and with the fire department and paramedics.

Barrett also cited the grief support Ginoza gave to the family of Deputy Matthew Creed who was killed in an off-duty vehicle collision this past January. His three children survived the accident.

Ginoza...