By Jeff Pack
Staff Writer 

North County Fire Protection District approves budget for fiscal year 2020-21

 
Last updated 10/2/2020 at 3:48pm



During its Tuesday, Sept. 22 teleconference meeting, the North County Fire Protection District approved the yearly final budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 after a roll call vote.

In the staff presentation, the projected revenues for the district is $20,740,665.

According to a staff report, revenue from taxes and assessments are expected to grow by 3.5%, and ambulance fees, with help from the Quality Assurance Fee program, were expected to grow by 18.3%.

Revenue expected to drop in the fiscal year are donations and grants due to the elimination of the SAFER grant. The district expects to co...



