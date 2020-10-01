San Diego County reports 224 new COVID-19 cases as it awaits state data

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County public health officials reported 224 new COVID-19 infections, bringing the cumulative number of cases to 48,660, but the death total remains unchanged at 803.

County officials are awaiting fresh data from the state Tuesday, a week after avoiding being pushed back into the most restrictive ``purple'' tier in the state's four-tier reopening plan. The county is the red tier for COVID-19 cases, with a state-adjusted case rate of 6.7 per 100,000 residents and a testing positivity percentage of 3.5%.

Of the 6,577 tests reported Monday, 3% returned positive...