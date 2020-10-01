Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

SD County remains red tier as it reports 161 COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

 
Last updated 10/6/2020 at 6:22pm

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - According to state data released Tuesday, Oct. 6, San Diego County will remain in the second, or red, tier of the state's four-tier COVID-19 reopening plan for at least another week.

The county's state-calculated, adjusted case rate is 6.5 new daily infections per 100,000 people, down from last week's 6.7. The unadjusted case rate is down to 7 from last week's 7.2. Because San Diego County testing levels were above the state median testing volume, the county's adjustment level was decreased.

On the last two Tuesdays, the county narrowly avoided being pushed back into...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

