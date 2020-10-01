Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By City News Service 

SD County reports 236 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/4/2020 at 5:56pm



SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths today, raising the county's totals to 48,436 cases and 803 fatalities.

Four of the 236 new cases are connected to San Diego State University and two previously reported confirmed cases are now associated with SDSU, bringing the total number of cases there to 1,127, according to public health officials.

Five men died between Sept. 6 and Sept. 21 and their ages ranged from mid-40s to mid-80s, officials said Sunday. All five had underlying medical conditions.

Of the 8,797 tests reported as of Satur...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/04/2020 23:58