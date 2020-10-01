SD County reports 236 new coronavirus cases, 5 deaths

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - San Diego County reported 236 new cases of COVID-19 and five additional deaths today, raising the county's totals to 48,436 cases and 803 fatalities.

Four of the 236 new cases are connected to San Diego State University and two previously reported confirmed cases are now associated with SDSU, bringing the total number of cases there to 1,127, according to public health officials.

Five men died between Sept. 6 and Sept. 21 and their ages ranged from mid-40s to mid-80s, officials said Sunday. All five had underlying medical conditions.

Of the 8,797 tests reported as of Satur...