SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 10/1/2020 at 5:18pm



Sept. 12 1400 block E. Fallbrook St Arrest: Domestic battery Sept. 14 300 block N. Orange Ave Burglary Sept. 16 200 block E. Mission Rd Battery 900 block Blossom Hill Rd Petty theft Sept. 17 S. Mission Rd @ Overland Trail Arrest: Possession of controlled substance, paraphernalia 1700 block Tecalote Dr Fraud 31800 block Wrightwood Rd Arrest: Possession of loaded firearm in public place Sept. 18 200 block S. Pico Ave Arrest: Possession of controlled substance 6400 block W. Lilac Rd Battery 2900 block Sumac Rd Stolen vehicle 400 block S. Main Ave Vandalism 500 block Twin Country Ln Arrest: Po...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.