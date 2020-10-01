Small spot fire stopped near West Clemmens Lane

Firefighters quickly put out a small spot fire Wednesday morning in a field behind a building near West Clemmens Lane and South Mission Road, according to the North County Fire Protection District.

The fire was reported at about 10:58 a.m. near a church in the area, North County Fire Capt. John Choi told Village News.

Flames charred an approximately 10-by-10-foot patch of vegetation before the fire was extinguished, Choi said around 11:25 a.m.

The cause of the blaze was under investigation.

