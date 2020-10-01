Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell takes over as Navy 'air boss'

SAN DIEGO (CNS) - Vice Adm. Kenneth Whitesell relieved Vice Adm. DeWolfe Miller III to become the commander of all Naval Air Forces and the Naval Air Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet during a ceremony Friday, Oct. 2 aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt at Naval Air Station North Island.

The event was also a retirement ceremony for Miller, who was presented with the Distinguished Service Medal after a career spanning more than 39 years.

In his remarks, Miller described his career in the Navy through the perspective of an aircraft carrier pilot departing on a mission.

``All strapped in, engines st...