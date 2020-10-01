Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Assemblymember Marie Waldron AD-75 R 

Historic mental health advances

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

Last updated 10/2/2020 at 4:42pm

Headshot of Marie Waldron

courtesy

This session, I am honored to be recognized as a "Mental Health Super Hero" by the Steinberg Institute because of my work on mental health policy, advancing mental health parity to physical health and working to expand access to care. In addition, I supported nine bi-partisan bills, which were all forwarded to the Governor for his signature.

I co-authored three of these bills, signed by the Governor on Sept. 25. Senate Bill 855 (Wiener) expands Californians' ability to obtain treatment for substance abuse and mental health disorders by requiring insurers to pay for medically necessary trea...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments
(0)

Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2020 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 10/04/2020 01:02