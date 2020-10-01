Ideas have consequences

I'm sure someone is reading and thinking, "Another piece on critical race theory?"

We will do at least two more. I've had many people comment or message me saying they appreciate that I'm talking about it because it's helped them to understand what's going on. I'm sure many people hadn't heard of it until the president banned it from federal agencies.

I'm also being contacted by people who are immigrants or who travel extensively. They are shaking their heads trying to figure out why in a country that is considered one of the least racist and the freest in the world, people are protesting...