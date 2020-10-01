Not good enough

A celebration is not in order. Even though San Diego County barely missed dropping into the purple tier, there is no cause for celebrating. There is no business plan for a gym to operate at 10% capacity. There is no business plan for a restaurant to operate at 25% capacity. We cannot continue to have 200,000 San Diegans out of work.

As I drive around San Diego County, I see more and more businesses closing their doors. I see the people and the businesses which make up San Diego County and I see these businesses barely hanging on. Meanwhile, the State continues to move the goalposts and cha...